Akshay Kumar brutally trolled for 'walking on India's map' in new 'The Entertainers' promo

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is once again getting trolled on social media. The actor is getting slammed by some netizens for walking on India's map in a new promo video from the upcoming The Entertainers' North America Tour. The video shows the actor walking on the globe along with other Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy and Sonam Bajwa. However, only Kumar is getting trolled because his feet apparently stepped on the map of India.

While sharing the now-controversial promo video, Kumar wrote on Twitter, "The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi (pure Indian) entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March!" Check out the tweet below.

The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March! 💥 @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/aoJaCECJce — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2023

Reacting to the tweet, a user wrote, "What will the boycott gang say after seeing Akshay walk on our respected map???" Another commented, "Canadian citizen insulting my India. Is there any outrage from the right-wingers who were crying over the song Besharam Rang." And, one tweet read, "What kind of behaviour is this? Disrespecting our country?"

The actor, who is getting trolled for holding a Canadian passport, spoke about his citizenship at HTLS 2022. "Having a Canadian passport does not mean I am any less of an Indian. I am very much Indian. I have been here for nine years since I got my passport. And I don't want to get into the reason of why what happened, my films were not working, blah blah blah," Kumar said.

On the professional front, Kumar will be next seen in 'Selfiee' as Vijay Kumar. The film is directed by Raj Mehta and also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Kumar will also feature in 'OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2', which is written and directed by Amit Rai. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam and Arun Govil.

Disclaimer: This article is a compilation of thoughts and comments posted by netizens and satire doing the rounds on the subject. Ideas expressed above do not reflect the view of WION.

