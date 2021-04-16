Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Roy Kapur announce ’90s satire film 'GOBAR!'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has joined hands with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur for a '90s satire film titled ‘GOBAR!’

Set in the cow belt of India during the 1990s, ‘GOBAR!’ is touted to be an amusing satire inspired by true events that transpire when an idiosyncratic animal-loving veterinary doctor chances upon a tangled web of corruption in his local state hospital.

‘GOBAR!’ is a one-of-a-kind comedy themed on one man’s hilariously bumbling and ridiculously brave journey to stand up against corruption whatever the consequences.

On the film, Siddharth Roy Kapur said, “GOBAR! is a story that chronicles the seemingly pointless but ultimately heroic journey of a simple citizen who deals with corruption in a way that will bring on many laughs, much adventure, and ultimately a simple message about the power of the common man. What makes the film entertaining and unique is that it is a situational comedy that sheds light on the inner workings of power. To be collaborating with Ajay, someone I have always respected for his creative choices, and his team at Ajay Devgn Ffilms on bringing this film to life is very exciting.”

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn said, “The story of GOBAR! is at once unique, relatable, and incredibly funny, as well as gripping and entertaining to the point that I'm confident it will compel people to go to the theatres. We are very clear about the impact we want to make. We want viewers to laugh, relax, perhaps think a little bit and be entertained. The standard that Siddharth observes in content creation and filmmaking makes this collaboration very exciting for us.”

‘GOBAR!’ produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, will go on the floors at the end of the year.

