Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan steps out together amid separation rumours
In recent weeks, a lot of reports about the tensions brewing in the Bachchan family have been all over the headlines. The rumours began after Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted without his wedding ring.
The entire Bachchan family showed up to show support for their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, during the annual day event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Aaradhya's parents, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek were also present at the event and cheered loudly for their daughter.
Aishwarya and Abhishek made the public appearance when rumours were rife that the couple had been separated, with multiple reports claiming that Aishwarya had even stepped out of Bachchan's house. However, on Friday, the couple put an end to such rumours as they arrived together at the annual event. They were seen having a good time and seemed to be doing well in their relationship.
Aishwarya's father-in-law Amitabh, her nephew, Agastya Nanda, and her mother, Brindya Rai, were also there to cheer Aaradhya. At the event, Aishwarya looked stunning in a black velvet suit adorned with golden embroidery. Meanwhile, Abhishek was looking smart in the matching navy blue shirt and matching pants.
Multiple videos of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have become viral on social media. One of the videos shows Abhishek guarding his mother-in-law and wife, Aishwarya, as they leave the event. Abhishek is seen holding Aishwarya's mother's hand as he escorts her towards the car.
Several videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media, one of which was of Aaradhya's performance. In the clip, she's all dressed up in dark clothes and is performing her part. Her parents can be seen enjoying her play, and proud mother, Aish, can be seen recording her performance with all smiles.
Aishwarya and Abhishek separation rumours:
Amid this, Big B shared a cryptic post reading, "Everything said everything done .. so do the done and done the do." The senior actor has reportedly unfollowed Aishwarya Rai on Instagram.
Abhishek and Aishwarya are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They got married on April 20, 2007, at one of Big B's bungalows, Prateeksha.