After SRK and Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chadha to receive prestigious award from French government

Richa's filmography boasts internationally acclaimed films, including the Indo-French production Masaan, which clinched two awards at the Cannes Film Festival. Notably, she recently achieved the remarkable feat of delivering a 100 crore film, with Fukrey 3, a milestone often associated with male megastars in the predominantly male-dominated industry. She was also on the jury of the Marrakech Film festival, which was presided upon by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola.



As a producer, her first film Girls Will Be Girls is an Indo-French Co-production under the official co-production treaty between the two countries.

The ceremony, scheduled during the upcoming MAMI film festival, promises to be a celebration of Richa Chadha's remarkable journey, highlighting her significant impact on the global stage.



Reacting to the honour, Richa said, “It is truly an overwhelming and humbling moment for me to be recognized by the French government and the Counsel General of France to India with the prestigious 'Chevalier Des Arts et des Lettres' award. To stand in the esteemed company of legends such as Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact cinema can have on bridging cultures and societies. My journey in the film industry has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride, filled with challenges, triumphs, and invaluable lessons. Receiving this honor is not just a personal achievement; it is a recognition of the collective efforts of everyone who believed in my vision, from my family and friends to my mentors and collaborators. This accolade reaffirms my belief that storytelling knows no boundaries, and it is my responsibility as an artist to contribute meaningfully to the global dialogue. Thank you to the French government and the Counsel General of France to India for this honor, which only motivates me to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the world through my work."

