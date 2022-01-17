Aditya Chopra to halt work on Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan amid COVID

The pandemic is back to play a spoilsport as maker Aditya Chopra has stopped work on Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Tiger 3 and Pathan respectively. While Tiger 3 is the third installment in Salman Khan’s spy film franchise, Pathan is Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after a long break of three years and more.

According to a report in Mid Day, Aditya Chopra has decided this after taking into account the COVID situation in the country and for the safety of all people involved in the filmmaking process of both Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrers.

A source close to the film said, “The production house was vigilant with testing on set. However, once a case was detected, they immediately decided to halt work as the city’s doubling rate was high at the time. The crew strength of Pathan and Tiger 3 is heavy. In such a scenario, a high number of people would be at risk, even if one tested positive. Taking this into account, the directors along with producer Aditya Chopra decided to put the brakes on the shoots.”

Also, late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut series ‘The Railway Men’ with R Madhavan and Kay Kay Menon has been brought to a halt till there is a decline in the positive COVID cases.

