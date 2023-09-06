Actor Imran Khan talks of self-harm in his latest social media post, fans send him love and support

Indian actor Imran Khan has opened up about his struggle with mental health like never before. The actor, who was at one point considered as one of the brightest and upcoming stars of Bollywood, took a backseat after his last release Katti Batti in 2015 failed to create a mark at the box office. Imran had already, by then, featured in several flop films. On Tuesday, Imran took to Instagram to talk about how he had thoughts of self harm.



Imran began his latest Instagram post, shared on Tuesday, with a ‘trigger warning’ for self harm. He shared a picture of himself, pouring a mug of water on his head, and wrote, “Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural. I couldn’t absorb that much positivity, so instead I went looking for the ugly words, the hurtful ones that sound more like the Voice in my head, because that feels more familiar to me. I checked reddit (still reliable), the comments sections of news articles, wherever I could find words sharp enough to cut myself with.”



He continued, “And then a funny thing happened. There I was, poking and slicing away trying to feel ‘normal’, but somehow the edges of the words seemed less sharp… the tips less pointy. They weren’t drawing blood the way they used to. They just didn’t work anymore. And I think I know why. We all have scars, old wounds that still ache. But love heals. Love is empowering and uplifitng, and if you are fortunate enough to receive the kind of love that I have, I think it starts to fill in those scars. It covers you in a layer of protective armour. You may never fully grasp the extent to which your love empowers me, but know that I am grateful. You make me feel 304.8 cm tall.”