Abhishek Bachchan's savage reply to troll asking him to let Aishwarya work more often wins internet

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan gave a befitting reply to a troll who asked him to allow his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to work more often in films. It so happened that Junior Bachchan tweeted an appreciation note for his wife on a micro-blogging site post the success of Ponniyin Selvan 2. Reacting to Abhishek's note in a sarcastic tone, a fan asked the actor to take care of his daughter Aaradhya and let Aishwarya work in films. Abhishek had the most epic response to the troll comment.

Praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest release Ponniyin Selvan 2, Abhishek wrote on Twitter on Saturday, “#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers @actor_jayamravi @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan. (sic)”

In the same thread, a person commented, “As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya.” Retorting back for the sarcastic comment, Abhishek wrote, “Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves.” Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn’t need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023 Also read: DiCaprio and Scorsese talk 'Killers' as Rihanna hits CinemaCon

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan 2 starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu.

Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film’s narration. Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman has been entrusted with the music for the film.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s five-part novel series of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan 1 covered one-third of the novel series and the rest will be told in the second part.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE