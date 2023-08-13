Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher-starrer Ghoomer gets standing ovation on opening night of IFFM 2023

The much-awaited Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023 kicked off in a dazzling fashion as the star-studded event witnessed the grand opening of the highly anticipated film Ghoomer, directed by R Balki. The evening was nothing short of a spectacular extravaganza as the film's lead cast, including the legendary Shabana Azmi, the charismatic Abhishek Bachchan, the talented Saiyami Kher, the versatile Angad Bedi, set the tone for an incredible cinematic journey which will be followed by screenings of over 100 films at the festival across 22 languages.

Ghoomer promises to be a cinematic masterpiece that intertwines emotion, drama, and sheer entertainment and is a befitting inspiring human triumphant tale against all odds. As the curtains rose and the film was showcased for the very first time, the audience was enthralled by the magic that unfolded on screen and the film received thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

At the opening night, Abhishek said, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it.”

The star-studded event witnessed an overwhelming crowd, both from the film fraternity and enthusiastic fans alike. Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Rajshri Deshpande, Aparshakti Khurana, and Vikramaditya Motwane were in attendance.

Abhishek Bachchan shared his exhilaration about being part of Ghoomer and its pivotal role in opening the prestigious IFFM.

As the film world converged at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Ghoomer emerged as a shining beacon of creativity, unity, and artistic expression. With an exceptional blend of talent, passion, and cinematic brilliance, the event marked a remarkable beginning for both the film and the festival.

