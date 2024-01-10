Aamir Khan's daughter Ira marries beau Nupur Shikhare in a Christian ceremony; watch

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan exchanged vows with herbeau Nupur Shikhare in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Wednesday. The videos of their wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds of the internet and it seems that the couple opted for a Christian ceremony to get married.



The newlywed couple looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle together, holding hands.



Inside videos from the ceremony emerged on Instagram on several paparazzi accounts on Wednesday evening. Bride Ira opted for a white gown, which had sheer detailing. She tied her hair in a bun and opted for a beautiful tiara to go with the minimal look. Nupur looked dapper in a beige suit. As they walked down the aisle, friends and family members showered flower petals on them.



Father of the bride, Aamir Khan looked emotional, as he wiped his tears and cheered for the newlyweds. The wedding was also attended by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad Rao Khan. Aamir's first wife and Ira's mother Reena looked beautiful in a saree.

Ira Khan's pre wedding ceremonies



A day earlier, the couple held a special sangeet night. The event saw a special performance by Aamir, Kiran and Azad. All of them dedicated a beautiful rendition of 'Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa' to Ira. All of them were dressed in traditional outfits, while Ira opted for an embroidered lehenga with a Little Red Riding Hood-inspired cape. Nupur wore a suit.



The families of the couple have been celebrating other pre-wedding festivities since the beginning of the week in Udaipur. The couple had a court wedding last week in Mumbai. Aamir is likely to host a reception in Mumbai on January 12.