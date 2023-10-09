12th Fail: Makers drop new poster featuring Vikrant Massey
Story highlights
12th Fail is set to release on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
12th Fail is set to release on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
New poster of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films’ next project, 12th Fail is out. The film stars Vikrant Massey in a leading role.
The new poster features Vikrant Massey in a sea of other people as he grins looking at the camera.
The poster comes with the words, “With the unwavering spirit of 'Haar Nahi Manunga,' every zero is an opportunity to #Restart”
trending now
Earlier, the filmmaker took to social media and shared the behind-the-scenes video from the film.
He captioned it, “Get an exclusive sneak peek into the real faces, real locations, and real stories that shaped this extraordinary journey of 12th Fail! Zero Se Kar #Restart Watch #12thFail in cinemas on 27th October - inspired by a million true stories."
12th Fail is based on a true story inspired by the millions of Indians who dream, toil and dare to #Restart.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra is celebrating 45 years in cinema with this film.
12th Fail is set to release on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.