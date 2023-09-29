5 writers whose journeys have made a remarkable impact in the audio series space

In a world full of hidden talents, young writers are finding their voices and becoming literary stars in the realm of audio series. These budding writers have used the world of audio to change their lives and captivate listeners. As Pocket FM, a global audio series platform that has provided a launching pad for aspiring writers across India, marks its 5-year anniversary, we delve into the creative journeys of these young writers. These rising stars have used audio to tell exciting stories that connect with people all around the globe.

Swapnil Jain

Swapnil Jain, a multi-faceted artist who transitioned from acting to writing, defied the odds to become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His versatility shines through as an actor, director, and writer for various theater groups and NGOs.

While initially known for acting in web series like Crash Course, Swapnil's exceptional writing talent soon took centrestage. A turning point in his career came with his collaboration with Pocket FM, where he played a pivotal role in creating the groundbreaking audio series Insta Millionaire, amassing 650 million plays and multiple awards. Deeply immersed in audio series, Swapnil also wrote acclaimed plays like Romeo and Juliet in Smart Cities of Contemporary India and HAIN!, earning widespread acclaim and featuring in national theater festivals. He has also worked in Rubisha, now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Priyanka Rao

Priyanka Rao, 25, originally from a small town, began her career with a Ph.D. in chemistry which led her to find audio channels. Her journey began with Pocket FM's audio series, where her talent garnered recognition. Today, a well-known writer, celebrated for her audio series The Return, her story exemplifies the transformative power of determination and courage, inspiring countless others to embrace change and pursue their true passion.

Apurva Anitya

Apurva Anitya, the writer behind the audio series Sherdil, exemplifies the power of pursuing her passion. From a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Apurva followed her love for writing after marriage, holding an M.A. in economics. She began her professional journey with magazine contributions and translations but lacked financial independence. During the lockdown,she started writing with audio project Sherdil.

Moni Singh

Moni Singh, a 21-year-old student discovered her passion for penning stories at 19, forging a path to creativity and financial independence. Moni shattered stereotypes as the first writer in her family and inspired others to pursue their passion, encouraging Bihar's women along the way. She witnessed positive changes as more women entered the workforce and pursued education in Bihar.

Moni's debut audio series, Devil se Shaadi on Pocket FM, aimed to craft narratives filled with positivity and emotion, showcasing her unwavering dedication and love for her craft. Balancing her MBA with writing presented a challenge she willingly embraced.

Piyali Kar

Piyali Kar, the writer of popular audio series Maseeha Doctor, excels in the medium. Her journey, marked by diverse influences, career shifts, and a deep storytelling passion, began in the GEC space at Colors TV and Voot. Transitioning to audio series presented unique challenges and rewards. Piyali shifted from media to audio storytelling, appreciating audio's power in a visually saturated world. She skillfully blends modernity with mythology and culture, creating captivating narratives that forge personal connections with listeners.

