Vidya Balan: My heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood star Vidya Balan joined Taapsee Pannu and Lakshmi Manchu in slamming those news channels who have already declared actress Rhea Chakraborty guilty even as the CBI is still investigation the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.



Two days earlier actress Lakshmi Manchu had spoken against the media trial that Rhea has been subjected to.



Replying to Lakshmi's tweet, Vidya wrote, "God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh, Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”

A day earlier, Lakshmi's tweet had also got support from actress Taapsee Pannu who wrote, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity."

Laksmi Manchu had tweeted in support of Chakraborty and stated that the media trial around the case needed to stop. "I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and Rajdeep Sardesai. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media has made a monster out of a girl. I don't know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way."



"I have complete trust in the judiciary system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only imagine the pain the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at least the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask all of you to do the same back off hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become. How are we being authentic if we don't speak our heart when we have a voice to lend. I'm standing up for my colleague," Lakshmi had tweeted.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. A month later his father filed a FIR against Rhea and her family members for abetting Sushant's suicide and financial fraud. In August, the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case and the investigation is under process.