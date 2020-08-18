Kangana Ranaut has this to say on Naseeruddin Shah's 'half-educated' comment

Bollywood names Kangana Ranaut and Naseeruddin Shah have been trending on Twitter ever since the latter spoke on the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, calling the sensationalisation “sickening”.

In a conversation with India Today, Naseeruddin spoke on the politics involved with the same and also pointed out that this was being used for personal gains of some people. He said, "No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it."

This statement did not go down well with Kangana Ranaut who has been an active voice demanding CBI probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput who was found dead in his Mumbai home.

Responding to this, Kangana took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you Naseer ji, you weighed all my awards and achievements which non of my contemporaries have on the scale of nepotism, I am used to this but would you say this to me if I were Parkash Padukone/Anil Kapoor’s daughter?"

She added, "Naseer ji is a great artist, itne mahan kalakar ki toh gaaliyaan bhi bhagwan ke parshad ki tareh hain,I rather watch amazing conversation we had about cinema and our craft last year and you told me how much you appreciate me...."

Kangana has been raising the issue of nepotism since a long time. She has called out the fraternity for their favouritism.