Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Bell Bottom' revealed on his birthday

Team of ‘Bell Bottom’ revealed Akshay Kumar’s new look from the upcoming film on his birthday today.

As the actor turns a year older, Akshay’s swag is hard to miss in the picture.

In the photo, Akshay is seen standing with an airplane in the background as he sports a smart look, sunglasses and a moustache.

The team is currently shooting for the film in Scotland. The film has stars like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta , Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.

‘Bell Bottom’ is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.

‘Bell Bottom’ is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.