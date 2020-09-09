Akshay Kumar's first look from 'Bell Bottom' revealed on his birthday

Akshay Kumar Photograph:( Twitter )
Akshay Kumar is currently in UK shooting for his upcoming film 'Bell Bottom'.
Team of ‘Bell Bottom’ revealed Akshay Kumar’s new look from the upcoming film on his birthday today.
As the actor turns a year older, Akshay’s swag is hard to miss in the picture.
In the photo, Akshay is seen standing with an airplane in the background as he sports a smart look, sunglasses and a moustache.
The team is currently shooting for the film in Scotland. The film has stars like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta , Adil Hussain, Huma Qureshi and producers Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Jackky Bhagnani.
Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action🎬Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck 🙏🏻 #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent
‘Bell Bottom’ is an espionage thriller and will be set in the 1980s. The film is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.
Looking forward to doing what we do best! Time we get back to work! #Bellbottom to go on floors next month. #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent
The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh.
‘Bell Bottom’ is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.