Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' pulled out of OTT for theatrical release?

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ might not be availabl for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar as previously announced as the makers seem to have pulled it out because of two reasons that are floating on the internet.

While the director recently announced that there is some post production work left in the film owing to which the earlier announced release date wil not be met, there are also reports that the makers want a theatrical release for the big-ticket film and not settle with just an OTT release.

Also, considering that most things have now opened up around the world and there is news of theatres to resume work in next phase of unlock.

The film ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ was earlier supposed to release on Akshay Kumar’s birthday, that is, September 9 but looks like it has been postponed to Diwali 2020. Also, makers are said to be looking at a Theatre-OTT joint release as this will be one of the biggest films that will release after ease of restrictions amid widespread of the coronavirus.

There is no official confirmation on the same as of yet.

Currently, Akshay Kumar is in London, shooting for ‘Bell Bottom’ and work on ‘Laxxmi Bomb’ will resume once he comes back to India.

‘Laxxmi Bomb’ is a horror comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani. It is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.