/Nayyi Navelli box office collection: How much did Yami Gautam's film earn on day 1?

Yami Gautam's horror-comedy Nayyi Navelli hit cinemas on October 16 (Friday). Directed by Balaji Mohan, the film received mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Alongside Yami, the film also features Addinath M. Kothare, Mita Vashisht, Sunita Rajwar, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anurag Thakur and many more.

Nayyi Navelli box office collection day 1

According to a report by Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli collected a net of Rs 3.25 crore across 6,281 shows. This brings its total India gross collection to Rs 3.83 crore so far. Overseas, Yami Gautam's film has grossed a total of Rs 4.58 crore.

The film began at a slow and steady pace, with an overall occupancy rate of 15.08%. In the morning, occupancy was recorded at 6.15%, before rising to 14.15% in the afternoon. In the evening, the film saw 15.08% occupancy, while at night, it increased to 22.08%.

WION's review of Nayyi Navelli

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and wrote, “Nayyi Naveli sets out on a funny note. Somewhere in the middle, it goes off track, only to give out its biggest twist during the interval. The second half feels like an afterthought, as if the writers had a one-page idea note which they now had to expand into a full-length film.”

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About Nayyi Navelli

Nayyi Navelli is an Indian family entertainer and horror-comedy film. Directed by Balaji Mohan, it stars Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, a newly married bride. Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written the film, and GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music.

The plot follows Mohini as she marries Raja Awasthi and enters a chaotic, eccentric joint family home in Meerut. Once she arrives, she turns their disorderly lives into paradise, winning over every family member with her charm and helpful nature. The only person who opposes her is her brother-in-law, Bantu, who suspiciously believes that Mohini is a witch.