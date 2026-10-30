/Mirzapur: The Movie gets an OTT release: Film now available with an extended cut

After making the leap from streaming to the big screen with a triumphant theatrical run, Mirzapur: The Movie has now returned to where the iconic world of Purvanchal first found its home. Mirzapur: The Movie has now released on the OTT platform Prime Video on Friday.

A cinematic extension of one of the country’s most popular crime thriller franchises Mirzapur: The Movie released in September 2026 and was declared a box office hit.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is written by Puneet Krishna, directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The film has the original actors from the series, reprising their roles, including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Shweta Tripathi Sharma. The film also featured Jeetendra Kumar, Ravi Kishen and Mohit Malik in key roles.

Mirzapur: The Movie brings audiences back to the power struggles and rivalries that define the much-loved franchise, with iconic characters returning for an epic untold story set in the timeline of Season 1. From Purvanchal to the registan, the battle for Mirzapur’s throne takes an unexpected turn in this larger-than-life chapter. Adding to the excitement, the film’s digital release features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, giving fans more to discover in the world of Mirzapur they know and love.

Gurmmeet Singh, director of the film, said, “With Mirzapur: The Movie, the idea was to take a world that audiences know so well and explore how it could unfold on a larger canvas. As a director, it was exciting to approach these characters in a new way while staying true to the grit and intensity that define Mirzapur. The world of Mirzapur has always received immense love from audiences, and as the film premieres on Prime Video, I’m excited for even more viewers to experience it. As a surprise for fans, the film also features an extended cut with never-before-seen scenes, giving audiences more to discover in a world they have always loved.”

Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, Producers, Excel Entertainment, said, “The love that audiences have shown Mirzapur over the years, and the connection they have with its characters, has been incredibly special to us. Taking the franchise to the big screen was a new experience for us, and we’re happy to see the film receive so much love. As it now makes its way to OTT, we hope it reaches even more people and gives fans another chance to revisit the world of Mirzapur.”

Mirzapur: The Movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Review of Mirzapur: The Movie

In her review, WION’s Shomini Sen wrote, “Mirzapur: The Movie gives a fresh perspective to a known story. The film takes a fresh spin on love, validation, and brotherhood even as the main plot centres around the fight for the throne of Mirzapur. The film works for its music, its engaging plot and above all, its fabulous cast. Kudos to director Gurmeet Singh for making each actor deliver their best in the film.