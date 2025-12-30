/Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away

Santhakumari, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is no more. She passed away at her home in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district, Kochi, on Tuesday, December 30. She was 90.

Mohanlal’s mother lived most of her time at their family home in Thiruvananthapuram. However, she was shifted to Ernakulam after she reportedly suffered a stroke.

Santhakumari had been at Mohanlal's residence, where she was receiving treatment. As per multiple sources, she has been unwell due to age-related ailments. Inside sources said that her condition deteriorated due to her age.