Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s mother Santhakumari passes away

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Dec 30, 2025, 15:29 IST | Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 15:45 IST
Mohanlal with his mother Santhakumari Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Veteran Malayalam actor Mohanlal mother Santhakumari passed away in Kochi. She was 90. She has been battling age-related ailments.  

Santhakumari, the mother of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, is no more. She passed away at her home in Elamakkara, Ernakulam district, Kochi, on Tuesday, December 30. She was 90.

Mohanlal’s mother lived most of her time at their family home in Thiruvananthapuram. However, she was shifted to Ernakulam after she reportedly suffered a stroke.

Santhakumari had been at Mohanlal's residence, where she was receiving treatment. As per multiple sources, she has been unwell due to age-related ailments. Inside sources said that her condition deteriorated due to her age.

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing

