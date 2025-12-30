/Sunny Deol looks emotional as he poses next to his late father Dharmendra's image at the premiere of Ikkis

It was an emotional night as Bollywood stars gathered in Mumbai for the premiere of Ikkis, which stars the late actor Dharmendra. The film, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, is a period film that will now be the legendary actor’s final film. Ikkis also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others and hits theatres on January 1. On Monday night, the film’s premiere was attended by the cast and crew as well as stars like Salman Khan, Rekha, and the Deol family. Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol posed in from his late father’s image and looked visibly emotional.

Sunny Deol gets emotional at Ikkis screening

At the red carpet, Sunny Deol looked sombre as he posed beside his father's Ikkis poster. He took a moment to greet the photographers and posed next to his father's poster. Sunny also appeared to whisper "Papa yahan hai (Papa is here)” while pointing towards the poster to the paparazzi.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The evening also saw Dharmendra’s younger son, Bobby Deol, in attendance along with his wife, Tanya, their son, Aryaman, and cousin, Abhay Deol. The four posed together on the red carpet before heading inside.

Salman Khan also appeared emotional as he posed alongside the poster.

Veteran star Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, after battling age-related illness for weeks. He was 89.

Soon after his death, Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to Dharmendra on Bigg Boss 19 finale.

"We lost the He-Man. We lost the most amazing man. I don't think there is anyone better than Dharmji. The way he lived life was king-size. He gave us Sunny, Bobby, and Esha. Since the day he joined the industry, he has only wanted to work. He did so many roles. The career graph I have only followed Dharmji. He came with an innocent face and a He-Man's body. That charm stayed with him till the end. Love you, Dharmji. Will always miss you,” Salman had said.

About Ikkis

The film stars Agastya Nanda as Second Lt Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Agastya plays Dharmendra’s son in the movie, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikandar Kher, and Vivaan Shah.