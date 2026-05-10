/Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri bring laughs in Netflix’s Mother’s Day teaser for Maa Behen | Watch

On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2026, Netflix has dropped a new teaser of its upcoming dark comedy Maa Behen. The clip shared on Sunday features Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga teasing the audience with humour about the chaotic world of the film.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Maa Behen is backed by Abundantia Entertainment in collaboration with Opening Image Films. The clip was posted with a caption that read, "Maa ke baare mein toh ab kya hi kahein. Maa behen, coming soon, only on Netflix!"

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Maa Behen Mother's Day clip

The Mother’s Day special clip showcases Madhuri Dixit as the mother figure, while Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durga play her daughters. In the now viral video, the younger actors are asked to describe their on-screen mother.

Both appear hesitant and awkward while answering, prompting Madhuri to joke that the two are "very shy." Then Triptii says, "Inka naam Rekha hai, Maa dedeti hai khana, kabhi kabhi." (Her name is Rekha, she gives us food, sometimes.)

Internet reactions

The light-hearted interaction quickly caught viewers’ attention online, and netizens flooded the comment section with reactions. One fan said, "Mom tho gorgeous hai," while another commented, "WE ALL ARE SEATED FOR MAA BEHEN!!" "The Queen remains Queen...Ooohhh excitedddddd for this," the third comment read. "Oh wow." said another.

About Maa Behen

The film was first announced during Netflix India’s 2026 slate reveal event earlier this year. The story revolves around a mother and her daughters whose lives spiral into chaos after they discover a dead body in their kitchen.

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The earlier teaser hinted at constant arguments within the family before the shocking discovery changes everything. As panic unfolds, the three women reportedly attempt to hide the crime, leading to a series of unpredictable and comic situations. The film also features Ravi Kishan in a key role.

Speaking about the project, Madhuri Dixit had earlier said, "It's a dark comedy. When Suresh ji came, I am a big admirer of his work. When I heard the story, I felt like doing it because I haven't done comedy in a long time."

While Triptii Dimri added, "It was a very nice experience working with her. It was like one happy family together. I am her big fan, I learned a lot from her."