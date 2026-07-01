/Long or short? Sophie Dhawan's breaks silence on Anushka Sharma's viral Lord's outfit

Netizens notice everything, from the smallest details, whether it’s a ring, a wrinkle, or even the tiniest tattoo. And now, they’re talking about the length of Anushka Sharma’s dress, which has left many scratching their heads. How and where did this confusion begin? Read here.

The chatter started after cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had a sporty day out with Shikhar Dhawan and his wife, Sophie Dhawan, as they watched the India vs Australia ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. While their double date caught attention online, it was the changing length of Sharma’s dress that became the real talking point.

For the sunny day out, Sharma wore a stylish blue mini-dress. The photos shared by Sophie on Instagram showed the actress in a mini dress that sat above her knees. However, what raised eyebrows was the changed hemline in one of the group photos.

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Sharing the photos, she wrote,''A bittersweet visit for my first time watching a game at Lords but what an atmosphere. 27,163 fans, a record-breaking crowd, and another reminder of just how far the women’s game has come. 💙🏏''

As eagle-eyed fans spotted this change, many first thought it might be a different dress. Others wondered if it was a new fashion trend. As the discussion grew, one fan commented, ''How come anushka is wearing short dress in one photo and one long dress in the other photo?''

Another fan account posted two pictures. In one, Anushka is sitting next to Virat, wearing a short dress. In the next picture, she’s posing with Virat, Mr and Mrs Dhawan, and Ravi Shastri, and this time her dress appears longer.

''How in the world did Anushka's dress get longer in the picture posted by Shikhar Dhawan's wife?,'' another fan wrote.

Sophie Dhawan addresses the mystery

As the photo became the talk of the internet, Sophie, who posted the picture, addressed the comments and said it was simply an edit.

Replying to a user comment, one user wrote,''the photo was taken from ICC page and made longer to fit the portrait size.''