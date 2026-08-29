/Kuku Kohli’s prayer meet: Aruna Irani in tears; Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Asha Parekh and others attend

Filmmaker Kuku Kohli passed away on August 25 at the age of 77, leaving the Bollywood industry mourning. On Saturday, his family organised the prayer meet at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala Complex, Mumbai, where several members of the Hindi film industry gathered to remember the filmmaker.

Veteran actress Aruna Irani was visibly emotional as she attended the gathering for her late husband. Surrounded by family members, Aruna arrived at the venue in a wheelchair and was seen wiping away tears.

Also Read: Phool Aur Kaante director Kuku Kohli passes away at 77

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Aruna Irani attends the prayer meet

Aruna, dressed in white with her head covered with a dupatta, was accompanied by relatives as she made her way into the venue. Visuals from the gathering showed the veteran actress struggling to hold back her tears. Her family members remained close to her throughout the emotional moment.

Other celebrities who attended the prayer meet

The prayer meet brought together friends, colleagues and several well-known names from the film fraternity. Among those present were veteran actresses Asha Parekh, Mumtaz, Poonam Dhillon and Madhoo.

Actors Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Kiran Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday and Boney Kapoor were also seen at the venue. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, music composer Roopkumar Rathod and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi were among the other attendees.

Sunny Kaushal and Vihaan Samat were also spotted at the prayer meet.

Katrina Kaif's close bond with the Kohli family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were among the prominent Bollywood personalities who arrived together to pay their last respects. The couple met members of Kuku Kohli's family before leaving the venue.

Katrina is known to share a close bond with the filmmaker's family, particularly through her friendship with Kuku's daughter, Karishma Kohli.

Vicky and Katrina were accompanied by Vicky's father and stunt director Sham Kaushal. As the couple made their way out, Sham was seen helping them through the crowd of photographers and accompanying them towards their car. Vicky was also seen touching his father's feet before leaving.

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Kuku Kohli's career

Kuku Kohli began his career as a filmmaker in the early 1990s. His first directorial, Phool Aur Kaante, in 1991, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Amrish Puri, and Aruna Irani, was a box office success at the time.

He directed many other popular action and romance films in the 1990s and 2000s, including Suhaag, Zulmi, Woh Tera Naam Tha, Haqeeqat, Anari No 1, Yeh Dil Aashiqanaa, and many others.