/Dil Chahta Hai 25-year reunion: Why Akshaye Khanna skipped the event, host reveals

One of Bollywood’s most iconic cult comedies,Dil Chahta Hai, marked 25 years since its 2001 release. To celebrate the milestone, the film’s cast and crew reunited for a special anniversary event in Mumbai on August 28 (Friday). While the nostalgic gathering brought together Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Farhan Akhtar, and Sonali Kulkarni, fans were quick to notice the absence of Akshaye Khanna, who played the much-loved role of Sid.

His no-show at the grand celebration sparked curiosity online, with many wondering why the actor skipped the event and where he was during the milestone reunion. Event host Nikhil Taneja revealed why Khanna didn’t show up for the reunion.

Why did Akshaye Khanna not attend Dil Chahta Hai reunion?

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The cast of the film, including Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and several others, came together to celebrate the film’s milestone year at an event in Mumbai. Fans were quick to notice that the trio was incomplete, as Akshaye Khanna did not attend the event.

After host Nikhil Taneja shared a series of photos on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section to ask where the actor was, why Khanna didn’t appear for the grand celebration, or what happened.

Among several comments, Taneja responded to one fan who wrote, “Why no Akshay Khanna?” He replied, “He fell sick unfortunately.” This solved the mystery, and after learning that Khanna was unwell, fans began sending their best wishes to the beloved star.

Among the cast, Preity Zinta was also absent from the event, leaving fans curious about why she wasn’t at the celebration.

About Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a cult Bollywood film written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. It follows the college trio Akash, Sameer, and Sid, played by Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna, respectively, as they navigate friendship, love, and coming of age. As their lives grow busier, they plan a trip to Goa to rekindle the bond they shared in college. The film became a massive hit because of its unique storyline and songs, which include “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe,” “Jaane Kyun Log Pyar Karte Hai,” and many more.

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