'Tera yaar hoon main' to ‘Dosti’: Celebrate the spirit of Friendship Day with these classic Bollywood songs

Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 10:22 PM(IST)

When words fail to express your feelings, music emotes! Music and songs have always been among the best ways to express one’s love and affection on any occasion. And if you are not good at expressing your feelings, then music is the best thing to show how much you adore your friends. If you want to make your friends feel special this Friendship Day, then fret not. Bollywood has some really good songs that glorify friendship. From ‘Sholay’ to 'RRR', over the years, Hindu cinema has created several movies that depict friendship at its best.

We have curated a list of soulful songs to dedicate to your pals to brighten up their day and tell them how much you care about them.
 

View in App

‘Dosti’ from RRR

The song, sung by Indian composer-singer Amit Trivedi, for one of 2022’s blockbuster movies, 'RRR,' is the latest track on friendship that speaks volume about two friends and their strengths. The song features actors NTR and Ram Charan in the lead and is composed by MM Keeravani, is a melodious song you can add to your playlist and enjoy with your friends.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Pyar ke pal’ from KK 

Though KK is no more, he and his soul-stirring voice will always stay alive in our memory through his immortal songs. His ‘Yaaron’ and ‘Pyaar ke pal’ were the ultimate friendship songs that still remind us of our moments with school and college buddies. This evergreen song will always be at the top of everyone’s playlist.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Dil chahta hai’ from Dil chahta hai

This fun-filled track instantly reminds us of the strong bond between Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan in the movie ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. This iconic track also inspires friends to make vacation plans in Goa. Shankar Madhdevan’s vocals still remain amongst people’s favourites even after two decades.

(Photograph:Others)

‘Atrangi yaari’ from Wazir

This impassioned friendship song from ‘Wazir’ that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar should be on your playlist this Friendship Day as it is perfect to dedicate to your BFFs. It shows how the bond of friendship turns boring evenings into joyful and memorable moments. The song's soothing melody and Bachchan and Farhan’s unique voices added a special magic to this track and struck a chord with our hearts.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Jaane nahin denge tujhe’ from 3 Idiots 

This track in Sonu Nigam’s voice is an emotional number from ‘3 Idiots’ as this track shows how Aamir Khan and R. Madhavan took care of Sharman Joshi, who tried to commit suicide in the film. The songs and Nigam’s heartwarming vocals will bring happy tears.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Tera yaar hoon main’ from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

This song from ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ sheds light on the importance that friends bring to your life. Sung by Arijit Singh and Rochak Kohli, this song was picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh and became the ultimate bromance anthem Upon its release, the song ruled all music charts and is still preferred on several occasions.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge’ from Sholay

The song was sung by singer duo Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey, while the lyrics were by Anand Bakshi. This ever-popular 'Sholay' song celebrates the true spirit of friendship. Credits also go to Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra, aka Jai Veeru of Bollywood, for beautifully showcasing the real meaning of friendship in the movie and making it ageless.
 

(Photograph:Others)

‘Tere jaisa yaar kahan’ from Yaraana 

Rajesh Roshan composed this evergreen friendship song for the film 'Yaraana', which has the voice of legendary Indian singer Kishore Kumar. The track was picturized by Amitabh Bachchan and Amjad Khan. The song’s heartfelt lyrics have propelled many other singers to sing it in their own versions, and it definitely will bring tears to your eyes.
 

(Photograph:Others)

Topics

Read in App