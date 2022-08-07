'Tera yaar hoon main' to ‘Dosti’: Celebrate the spirit of Friendship Day with these classic Bollywood songs

When words fail to express your feelings, music emotes! Music and songs have always been among the best ways to express one’s love and affection on any occasion. And if you are not good at expressing your feelings, then music is the best thing to show how much you adore your friends. If you want to make your friends feel special this Friendship Day, then fret not. Bollywood has some really good songs that glorify friendship. From ‘Sholay’ to 'RRR', over the years, Hindu cinema has created several movies that depict friendship at its best.

We have curated a list of soulful songs to dedicate to your pals to brighten up their day and tell them how much you care about them.

