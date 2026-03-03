/Katrina Kaif shares a glimpse of her holi celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle and brother-in-law Sunny

New parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi on Tuesday with family members and friends and their baby boy, Vihaan. Like every year, Katrina shared a photo of the celebration on her Instagram. The photo showed her posing with Vicky Kaushal, her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Katrina celebrates Holi, wishes fans

Katrina shared the picture on her Instagram account with the caption, “The Happiest Happy Holi (different colour heart emoticons).”

In the group picture, Katrina was all smiles as she stood beside Vicky, while Sunny held a water gun and stood on the other side. Isabelle was also present on the special day.

Isabelle also shared a few photos from their intimate celebration by the pool.

About Vicky and Katrina

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in Barwara, Rajasthan in December 2021. The couple had kept their relationship private until they made it official before the wedding.

The intimate ceremony had 120 guests were in attendance, including some from the film fraternity, such as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh and Malavika Mohanan.

Four years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on 7 November 2025. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s 2024 film Merry Christmas. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.