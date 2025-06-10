Actress Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the most popular and bankable stars in Bollywood. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star's journey from a global model to a Bollywood superstar has not been sort of easy. Seeing her success, the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced her as the Global Brand Ambassador for the Maldives.

Katrina Kaif on her being the global brand ambassador of Maldives' tourism

This exciting collaboration comes on the heels of Visit Maldives’ special Summer Sale Campaign, designed to entice more travellers to discover the breathtaking natural beauty, vibrant marine life, and exclusive luxurious experiences that the Maldives offers.

Speaking about her new role as the Sunny Side of Life’s Global Brand Ambassador, Katrina said, “The Maldives represents the pinnacle of luxury and natural beauty — a place where elegance meets tranquillity. I’m honored to be chosen as the face of the Sunny Side of Life. This collaboration is about bringing the finest travel experiences to global audiences, and I’m excited to help people around the world discover the unique charm and world-class offerings of this extraordinary destination.”

Katrina Kaif's announcement as brand ambassador marks a significant diplomatic moment after last year's diplomatic row between India and Maldives. The tensions arose when three Maldivian Deputy Ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the three deputy ministers were suspended and they remain under suspension with pay.

Mr Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO & MD of Visit Maldives, commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Katrina as our Global Brand Ambassador. Her vibrant personality and strong connection with audiences worldwide make her a perfect representative for the Sunny Side of Life, the World’s Leading Destination for the past 5 consecutive years, especially as we start our Summer Sale push in key markets around the world.”

Katrina Kaif's announcement as brand ambassador marks a significant diplomatic moment after last year's diplomatic row between India and Maldives. The tensions arose when three Maldivian Deputy Ministers made derogatory comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Later, the three deputy ministers were suspended and they remain under suspension with pay. However, after the diplomatic row, last year, President Muizzu visited India, a visit that saw a ₹3,000 crore currency swap deal to support the Maldives' economic recovery.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap calls out Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos over Scared Games comments

Katrina Kaif's rise to global stardom

Before entering the showbiz industry, Katrina Kaif began her career in modelling, where she was spotted by Indian filmmaker Kaizad Gustad for the movie Boom, which was a box office debacle.

Also read: Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from Spirit over 10 per cent profit share demand

Post this failure, she gained recognition after she was featured in comedy movies including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? and Namastey London among others. Her other notable works include Race, Singh is Kinng, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Tha Tiger, Fitoor, and Bang Bang! among others.