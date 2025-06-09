/Prosenjit Chatterjee opens up about his divorce from Debashree Roy: 'We blame each other but...'

Prosenjit Chatterjee, a bona fide superstar in Bengali cinema and a well-known face in the OTT space, has opened up about his divorce from his first wife, actress Debashree Roy. The two were one of the most popular couples in the 1990s in the Bengali film industry and had featured in several blockbuster films as well. The couple, however, divorced soon after they had tied the knot.

Years later, the actor has opened up about going through depression post his divorce from Roy.

Prosenjit Chatterjee on slipping into depression after divorce



In an interview on Zoom, Prosenjit spoke about the emotional toll the divorce had on him. "Ek samay aaya tha, mai kaam kam kar raha tha (There was a time when I was working less). I was in a little depressed mood, I was not doing proper work. We blamed each other, but we were young at that time. After that separation, I was in a place where I was not coming out. And amid this, the most leading newspaper in Bengal came out with pointers of actors of Bengal. Usme 1-10 tk me mera naam nahi tha (I was not mentioned in that list of 1 to 10), and I was going through that depression mode."



The actor said he realised he had to get back to work. "The day I came back to the set, I signed nine films. It is not me, it is my blessing. Mera characteristic is aisa hai (That is my characteristic). I feel there's no point in showing emotions. But everyone has a space of their own — I have a small garden, and that's my space. I don't talk to anybody. Those 30 days were important for me to reconnect with myself. There's no use in crying."

About Prosenjit Chatterjee and Debashree Roy



The pair featured in several blockbuster films and ruled box office in Bengal in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The couple had known each other since childhood and reportedly tied the knot in 1992 but got divorced in 1995.



Debashree Roy is Rani Mukerji's maternal aunt and a National Award-winning actress.

After separating from Debashree, Prosenjit found love again with Aparna Guha Thakurta, with whom he shares a daughter, Prerona Chatterjee. However, his second marriage too eventually ended in divorce.



The actor is now married to actress Arpita Pal Chatterjee, and the couple shares a son, Trishanjit.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Prosenjit was last seen in the Netflix series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. He will next be seen in the movie Maalik, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Manushi Chhillar and Medha Shankr in key roles.