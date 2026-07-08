/Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 hit with Rs 250 crore law suit as producers clash over sequel rights

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Queen 2 has landed in legal trouble. The film, which is being touted as a ‘sequel’ to her 2014 box office hit Queen, has been hit by a massive Rs 250 crore lawsuit. Phantom Studios, the producers of the original film, have moved the Bombay High Court alleging that the sequel is being made without their consent. The sequel is being produced by JioStar.

Queen 2 in legal trouble

Phantom Studios, which produced Queen, claimed in its lawsuit that when the 2014 hit was made, there was an agreement between the plaintiff and respondent (JioStar) that in future, if any sequel or prequel was to be made, then both parties would have 50% rights on it. Phantom Studios added that it had not consented to any sequels, adaptations or derivative works of the film.

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The suit, filed against JioStar India Private Limited through the legal firm Rashmikant and Partners, sought an injunction against the release of the film and demanded damages of Rs 250 crore.

The suit added that since May last year, Phantom Studios has been corresponding with JioStar asserting its rights, but has received no response. “The plaintiff seeks to restrain the defendants from proceeding with the impugned film and to enforce the plaintiff's rights as 50 per cent co-owner of the derivative rights in the film,” the suit said.

Queen 2 ‘not a sequel’, claims JioStar

On Tuesday, responding to the suit, JioStar, claimed that the film was not a sequel but an independent production separate from the first film. JioStar India Private Limited, the respondent, claimed on Tuesday that the upcoming film was not a sequel.

In a statement shared in response to the lawsuit, JioStar said the new film has an original, independent story. “It has no narrative, character or creative connection to any prior work, and is neither a sequel nor a prequel to any existing title,” it said.

"The word 'Queen' is a part of the English language. No party can claim exclusive ownership over a common noun, and any such claim has no basis in law," JioStar's statement added.

Incidentally, both films have been helmed by Vikas Behl. Behl was part of Phantom Films back in 2014 but left the production house some years later.

All about Queen

The 2014 film Queen, written by Anvita Dutt and directed by Vikas Bahl, won National Awards for the Best Feature Film and for Best Actress. The coming-of-age film featured Kangana Ranaut, Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao. The film was also a commercial success, grossing ₹95 crore worldwide on a ₹20 crore budget. There are no details yet on the cast of Queen 2.