/K-K-K-Kiran: Why Shah Rukh Khan stammered in the iconic Darr dialogue: Here’s the real story

Shah Rukh Khan is called the King of Romance. But much before he earned the title of playing the soft boy’s role, Khan cemented his place by playing villainous roles. And one of his most iconic roles is in Yash Chopra's Darr.

In the 1993 psychological thriller, Khan played the role of an obsessive lover who is head over heels in love with a girl. Everything about this movie is iconic, but one thing that has been etched into the audience’s mind is Khan's famous dialogue, ‘’I love you, K-K-K-Kiran.'' The stammered line became one of the most iconic dialogues of Indian cinema. But did you know the story behind it?

The interesting story behind SRK’s iconic Darr dialogue

The untold story behind Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue and his performance in this chilling role still gives goosebumps to many. But did you know how this stammer came to the line? It was actually Khan's idea.

In Netflix's documentary titled The Romantics, SRK recalls where he drew inspiration to stammer in the dialogue.

"I had a classmate who had a stammer and then we did some little study, some BBC documentary where they talked about that people's minds become aware to one sound, and it's like a sharp current. So, you can't say the word because you become aware of a sound. Let's make him aware of the woman he loves the most, her name. So, I only stammer on the word Kiran. It was just for that one word because he's so aware of her," SRK shared.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Khan also shared how he used to share stupid ideas with Aditya Chopra, who was the assistant director to his father, Yash Chopra, in several of his movies.

"I had some really fantastically stupid ideas, like I remember once going to Adi and saying, can I make this phone call hanging upside down? Adi said 'Dad won't allow that.' Sometimes he would come and tell me that listen I think dad is not going to take a close up of this. I think you did very well. So, you suggest, if I do it, he'll turn me down. So, we were like the filters who kind of help each other with Yash Ji," he added.

More about Shah Rukh Khan's Darr

Directed by Yash Chopra, Darr is one of the most iconic movies of Indian cinema. Apart from Khan, the movie has superstar Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla.

The film follows Rahul Mehra (played by Khan), an obsessive lover who is head over heels in love with Kiran Awasthi (Chawla) and can go to any extent for her.

The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Tanvi Azmi, and Dalip Tahil.