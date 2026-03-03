/Iranian actress Mandana Karimi says ‘her bags are packed’ for Iran days after condemning the country’s government

Iranian -origin actress Mandana Karimi, who works in Bollywood and Indian reality TV shows, has been in the news amid the Iran-US conflict. Mandana has been quite vocal in condemning the Iranian government in the past few days. She has also confessed that she would leave India and move to Iran as soon as the regime changes.

Mandana feels betrayed by India

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Mandana has said she is looking forward to moving to a different kind of Iran – one which has several opportunities for women. The actor, who is best known for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 9, added that the moment Iran becomes more independent for women, she would happily shift back to the country.

Mandana also highlighted Iran's potential to become a nation that "builds the Middle East". She said, "What I see for Iran is a free Iran where women can do whatever they want, wear whatever they want, whatever university they want to go to and study. I see Iran, which has a great relationship with the Middle East, and that we are not a threat to the people. But we are a nation that builds the Middle East. The moment they announce that this regime is gone, I will go."

Mandana also stated that despite all the love she received from India, she has packed her bags to leave the country as she now feels voiceless in India.

"Anyway, my bags are packed, and I am leaving India as well. That is the plan because I feel I am breaking up with India. It is very difficult for me because I came to India when I was really young. India has given me everything: my modelling career, my acting career, the love that I got, and the friends that I have. But I feel I don't have a voice in India," she explained.

The actor also revealed that she lost many friends in Mumbai after she spoke against the Iranian regime. Karimi added that while Mumbai, the city where she worked, never made her feel "lonely," she feels India "has betrayed" her now.

"I feel India has betrayed me in a way. India has given me what it was supposed to give, and now it's time to move on, and hopefully I am going to move to Iran," she said.

Mandana’s stand on Iran-US conflict

Days earlier, she had commented on the ongoing conflict between Iran and US and called Iran’s current regime “a cancerous cell in the Middle East.”