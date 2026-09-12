/Haiwaan box office Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's crime thriller opens with THIS much

Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan released on September 11 and saw a lukewarm response at the box office. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marked the reunion of the two actors on-screen after a long-time.

Haiwaan box-office Day 1

According to reports by Sacnilk, the crime thriller earned approximately Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 1. The film registered an estimated India gross of Rs 3.60 crore, while its overseas earnings saw around Rs 1 crore. This puts its worldwide gross collection at approximately Rs 4.60 crore after its opening day.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The film reportedly recorded an overall occupancy of around 11 per cent across 7,224 shows in India, as per the early estimates. The night shows recorded an occupancy of around 18.15 per cent, while afternoon and evening screenings registered occupancy of around 12 per cent.

WION review of Haiwaan

An excerpt from WION review of the film reads, "The cat-and-mouse chase between Saif and Akshay's characters continues and holds your interest with their confrontations. But how much can two guys save a film when there is not much else to be explored? In thrillers, not everything becomes gripping with just serious zoom-ins and zoom-outs, shadowy or grey-toned shots, or a heavy tone. While all of this is happening, the film loses its grip with its subplot, and the police investigation was surely one of the most irritating parts. While Haiwaan is decently made, it suffers a bit from genre fatigue."

About Haiwaan

Haiwaan marks the return of Akshay and Saif as a lead pair after their last collaboration in Tashan in 2008. The actors have previously worked together in films including Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, Keemat: They Are Back and Aarzoo.

The film follows Saif as Shyam, a visually impaired caretaker, and Akshay as Parshuram, the antagonist.

Shyam gets caught up in a dangerous chain of events involving a retired judge, his daughter and a vengeful killer. After being framed for a murder, he finds himself pursued by the police while also attempting to protect the young woman from Parshuram.