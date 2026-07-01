/Gaurav Khanna addresses divorce from Akanksha Chamola after her announcement

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has finally addressed the ongoing discussion around his marriage to Akanksha Chamola, days after she revealed the two have planned to part ways. During his interaction outside the sets of Laughter Chefs in Mumbai, the TV actor briefly addressed the situation.

Gaurav Khanna addresses the matter

During the interaction, when a photographer asked him how he was doing, Gaurav said, "Bas yaar, wahi yaar jo pehle tha wahi haal hai abhi bhi. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hai, support abhi bhi utna hai… Main toh humesha support karunga Akanksha ko, meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh piche kyu hatu? (I am doing the same as I always was, nothing has changed. The love is still the same, and the support is still the same. I will always support Akanksha—she’s my wife, after all. If I’ve loved her, why would I ever step back?)."

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As the paparazzi mentioned the controversy, Gaurav chose not to get into the details of the separation. "All the very best to Akanksha," he said. "Puri life uske saath khada hun. Main humesha uske saath khadha hoon aur usko support kar raha hoon. Woh bahut achcha kehle aur jeet ke aaye. (I will always stand by her throughout my life. I have always supported her and will continue to do so. I hope she plays really well and comes back as the winner.)"

Akanksha announces divorce

Earlier, Akanksha disclosed the separation on the premiere episode of Lock Upp Season 2. She revealed that they had been living separately for nearly a year before deciding to make their separation public.

"So, me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. We have been separated and living separately for a year. It has not been public, but yeah, now... We have been sitting on this since last year. So, things are not bad between us; we take to each other. But we also think that we are not compatible as partners because we both see a different future. There's no bad blood between us," she said. "His parents and my parents suggested that we should live separately and find each other. They thought that we would talk to each other and go to public events so we could revive things. But there's no married couple left now. This would be news for our families as well now."

Also Read: Akanksha Chamola opens up on divorce from Gaurav Khanna

About Gaurav and Akanksha