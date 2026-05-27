/Dhurandhar, The Family Man production designer Saini S Johray accused of sexual harrassment and assault

Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray has been accussed of sexual harassment by a woman. As per reports, Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against him after a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a woman at the Sector 17 police station.

Dhurandhar's production designer accused of sexual harassment, assault

According to reports, the complainant alleged that Johray summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her and wrongfully confining her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her condition to deteriorate.”

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The woman who filed the complaint is a resident of New Delhi. She filed a complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20. The police have registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a preliminary enquiry.

The woman was studying at the government college where a faculty member forwarded her resume to the team of Dhurandhar. She reportedly was hired as an assistant art director with Johray as her mentor.

Woman alleges drink was spiked

The woman further alleged that Johray invited her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Sector 17 for a supposed professional discussion. Upon arriving at the venue, she found that no one else from the crew was there. He then warned her not to inform anyone about the meeting at the hotel as it would ruin his reputation.

In the statement, she alleged that around 8.30 pm on September 10, 2025, Johray pressured her into consuming alcohol. He prepared a drink containing a mixture of wine and rum, forced her to drink it, and forcibly pulled her close. He also made unwelcome advances.

As her condition worsened, she started vomiting in the bathroom. During this time, Johray entered and continued to touch her inappropriately. She also claimed that he later forced her onto a bed and pressured her to stay in the hotel room overnight. She left the hotel the next day in a bike taxi. “The woman has also accused Johray of continuing to harass her afterwards by filing complaints against her, which she claimed caused further mental distress,” added the report.

Johray, who is a resident of Oberoi Springs in Mumbai’s Andheri West area, has not commented on the matter so far. A police investigation is underway. Johray has worked on popular films and TV series like Dhurandhar, The Family Man, The Night Manager and Azaad.