/Dada bound: Rajkummar Rao and Sourav Ganguly to visit Kolkata pandals together on Ashtami

Rajkummar Rao and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will visit the very same Kolkata pandals Ganguly has frequented since childhood on Mahashtami ahead of the film's release.

Ever since the makers announced Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, excitement for the film has been high. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, the film starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as Sourav Ganguly is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027.

As Durga Puja celebrations are beginning across Kolkata, the team of Dada is set to initiate its first major public outing in Kolkata on the day of Mahashtami. Sourav Ganguly and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in public for the first time since the film was announced, joining the festive gatherings in the city.

Rajkummar Rao will travel to Kolkata on Monday to join the Mahashtami celebrations.

During the visit, Rao will accompany Ganguly as they visit several prominent South Kolkata puja pandals, including the very same local pandals that Ganguly has grown up visiting since his childhood to offer prayers and meet locals alongside select members of the film's crew.

This joint appearance marks an exciting milestone as the team will be visiting Kolkata during the festive season, with the makers aiming to connect directly with cricket fans and moviegoers during Bengal's largest cultural festival.

Dada biopic first look

Earlier in July this year, the makers had unveiled the first look of the film. The poster featured actor Rajkummar Rao in the titular role.