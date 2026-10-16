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Dada bound: Rajkummar Rao and Sourav Ganguly to visit Kolkata pandals together on Ashtami

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 12:39 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 12:39 IST
Dada bound: Rajkummar Rao and Sourav Ganguly to visit Kolkata pandals together on Ashtami

File images of Sourav Ganguly and Rajkummar Rao

Story highlights

Rajkummar Rao will join Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata on Mahashtami to visit the former captain's childhood puja pandals, marking their first joint public appearance for the upcoming biographical film Dada.

Rajkummar Rao and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly will visit the very same Kolkata pandals Ganguly has frequented since childhood on Mahashtami ahead of the film's release.

Ever since the makers announced Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story, excitement for the film has been high. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg, the film starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role as Sourav Ganguly is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 14, 2027.

As Durga Puja celebrations are beginning across Kolkata, the team of Dada is set to initiate its first major public outing in Kolkata on the day of Mahashtami. Sourav Ganguly and Rajkummar Rao will be seen together in public for the first time since the film was announced, joining the festive gatherings in the city.

Rajkummar Rao will travel to Kolkata on Monday to join the Mahashtami celebrations.

During the visit, Rao will accompany Ganguly as they visit several prominent South Kolkata puja pandals, including the very same local pandals that Ganguly has grown up visiting since his childhood to offer prayers and meet locals alongside select members of the film's crew.

This joint appearance marks an exciting milestone as the team will be visiting Kolkata during the festive season, with the makers aiming to connect directly with cricket fans and moviegoers during Bengal's largest cultural festival.

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Dada biopic first look

Earlier in July this year, the makers had unveiled the first look of the film. The poster featured actor Rajkummar Rao in the titular role.

The poster instantly transports fans to the 2002 NatWest Series final, when Ganguly famously took off his jersey to celebrate India’s win over England at Lord's. A shirtless Ganguly waving his India jersey before running onto the field remains one of cricket's most iconic moments.

Also read: Dada first poster unveiled on Sourav Ganguly's birthday: Rajkummar Rao recreates the iconic moment from 2002 NatWest series final

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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