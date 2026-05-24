/Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 2: Lakshya-Ananya Panday film sees slight jump from opening day

Chand Mera Dil is a romantic drama that introduces a fresh Bollywood pairing, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film was released in theatres on May 22 after months of delays. Following a slow start at the box office on its opening day, the movie made a modest gain on its second day.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection Day 2

According to a report by Sacnilk, the Dharma Productions film has collected Rs 3.75 crore on its second day of release across 4,884 shows. Compared to the first day of the release, the film had a slight hike of 25% growth from Rs 2.90 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 8.01 Cr and the total India net collections to Rs 6.75 Cr so far.

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The film was widely screened on its first Saturday, with 4,884 shows nationwide. However, theatre occupancy remained relatively medium for most of the day, with overall Hindi occupancy at 18.79 per cent.

WION's review of the romantic genre

According to WION's Pragati Awasthi, "Like any relationship with its ups and downs, this movie also goes through highs and lows. In some parts, you will love the actors and their performances. In others, you will roll your eyes and might want to skip ahead. But overall, Chand Mera Dil works for its performances and execution. With music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soundtrack never overpowers the film; it runs parallel to the story and adds a layer to it. Chand Mera Dil is a love drama that you can choose if you’re in the mood for a low-stakes, casual evening out."

All about Chand Mera Dil

The film explores the friendship that blossomed into a campus love story between Chandni (Ananya Panday) and Aarav (Lakshya), two college students who reside in Hyderabad. Their relationship takes a turn when Chandni gets unexpectedly pregnant, resulting in a chaotic situation.