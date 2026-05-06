/Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut’s emotional thriller to release on THIS date | See poster

Kangana Ranaut is all set to return to the big screen with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and on Wednesday, the makers took to social media to announce the release date of the film. Inspired by the real events, the first look poster has also been unveiled.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata release date

The team of the emotional thriller took to social media to share the poster and wrote, "Extraordinary story of ordinary people! The story of the night, when humanity stood taller than fear. When responsibility became sacrifice. When unity became duty. And courage saved lives.

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The untold story of India’s real heroes. #BharatBhaagyaViddhaata Releasing in cinemas on 12th June."

Kangana Ranaut on the film

Ranaut plays the role of a nurse, one of the many individuals who risked their lives for duty. Speaking bout the film, she said, "We usually celebrate big, dramatic acts of heroism. But real courage is much quieter. It steps in, stays back, and does what needs to be done. Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, humanity, and unity, of ordinary people who stood between terror and life itself. This is desh bhakti in its truest sense, where duty turns into action. I feel proud to be part of a story that pays tribute to those who held the city together in its toughest moments. And I’m excited for the audience to watch it on the big screen on 12th June."

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

The film is set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks and draws inspiration from the events that unfolded inside Cama and Albless Hospital on the night of November 26. The story showcases how the hospital staff reportedly worked under extreme pressure to safeguard hundreds of patients amid the terror that gripped Mumbai.

The film is produced by Pen Studios in collaboration with Manikarnika Films and Paramhans Creations. It also has Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. as partners. The cast features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amruta Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in key roles.