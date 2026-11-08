/Ayushmann Khurrana threat audio surfaces, caller warns of Tiger Shroff-like incident

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reportedly been targeted by a man impersonating a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. In an audio recording shared by a Mumbai Police source, the caller identifies himself as Anil Pandit and claims to be Bishnoi's younger brother. He also warns the actor that his security arrangements may not be enough to protect him, as reported by IANS.

The caller appears to be attempting to pressure Ayushmann into responding to repeated phone calls. He claims that the actor had ignored their attempts to establish contact and insists that they want to discuss a settlement.

Caller refers to the Tiger Shroff incident

In the recording, the man warns Ayushmann against ignoring the calls. “If you want to settle something, then go ahead. But if you want to show this kind of attitude, then something similar to what happened with Tiger Shroff could happen to you too,” the caller said, as per IANS.

The caller further claims to have information about the actor's residences in Chandigarh and Mumbai. He also alleges that they have obtained the registration number of his motorcycle.

“Those who have provided you with security, how long will they be able to protect you? You need good luck every day to stay away from us, while we only need one day of good luck to harm you,” he added.

The recording also contains threats against Ayushmann and his family. The caller says that the actor can approach the police if he wishes but insists that speaking to them would be a better way to resolve the matter. “We will wait for your call.”

Man arrested for allegedly sending threat messages

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested Vaibhav Mishra, an IT engineer accused of sending threatening messages to several Bollywood personalities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Tusshar Kapoor. He was reportedly taken into custody in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Mishra allegedly impersonated a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to intimidate film personalities. Investigators suspect that he used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the threatening audio message sent to Ayushmann.