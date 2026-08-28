/Asha Bhosle tribute: Aamir Khan joins Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for special project

Asha Bhosle’s musical legacy is bringing three of Bollywood’s biggest superstars together. Aamir Khan has now joined Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for a special tribute project dedicated to the legendary singer, adding another major name to the star-studded collaboration led by AR Rahman.

Aamir Khan joins AR Rahman's special tribute project for Asha Bhosle

Titled "Asha Forever", the musical project is spearheaded by composer A.R. Rahman to celebrate Asha Bhosle's extraordinary seven-decade musical legacy. Aamir Khan's inclusion adds to an already massive lineup featuring fellow superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, alongside veteran actor Kamal Haasan. The three Khans rarely appear together, making this collaboration a historic screen reunion.

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The tribute coincides with the release of Bhosle's final recorded film song, "Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan" (recorded in late 2023), which will premiere on her birth anniversary on September 8 as part of the film Om Ka Hari.

The project is particularly poignant because Bhosle herself was involved in its early stages, making the upcoming tribute a continuation of a musical collaboration that began during her lifetime.

Asha Bhosle's legacy in music

Asha Bhosle redefined music with her incredible versatality across eight decades and over 12,000 recorded songs. She effortlessly transitioned from classical music and soulful ghazals to peppy cabaret numbers, western rock-and-roll, and pop.

Her collaborations with music directors like O.P. Nayyar and R.D. Burman produced timeless hits like "Dum Maro Dum", "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", and "Chura Liya Hai Tumne". She won her first National Film Award for the classic ghazals in the film Umrao Jaan (1981), proving her command over profound musical idioms.