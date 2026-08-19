/'Are they all NEET students?' Suresh Oberoi questions celebrities who spoke during CJP protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest dominated headlines in July and sparked a wave of reactions from dignitaries and A-listers, including several Bollywood celebrities. The protest, which took place at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, eventually wrapped up more than a month ago following the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Now, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has weighed in on the issue. He has questioned Bollywood celebrities who publicly voiced support for the protest.

During a conversation with Nidhi Vasandani on her podcast, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi spoke about the protests over the NEET paper leak. He shared that his stance was very clear: if he doesn’t have enough knowledge about an issue, he prefers not to speak on it publicly.

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“We are responsible people. The world listens to you and follows what you say. Before speaking, you should research, see and understand who is behind it, who all are involved,” Suresh Oberoi said.

Further, he questioned whether everyone in the protest was a NEET student.

“Are they all NEET students, or are there politicians, people throwing stones or people creating a ruckus? Until you know, how can you become so vocal? If I don’t know about something, I won’t speak about it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know about it,'” the actor said.