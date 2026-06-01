/Anushka Sharma plants a kiss on Virat Kohli’s forehead as they celebrate RCB’s IPL win, see pic

Anushka Sharma is a proud wife, and she has every reason to be one. Her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, yet again played an impressive innings at the IPL final on Sunday, which led to his team, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winning the trophy for the second consecutive year. Bengaluru defeated Gujarat Titans to lift the trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match had everyone on the edge, especially in the last hour, and Anushka was spotted anxiously watching every ball of Virat’s innings. As RCB won the final, Anushka was seen beaming with joy and celebrating wildly. Hours after she has posted an adorable pic with Virat on her Instagram

Anushka & Virat celebrate IPL win with a kiss

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram to share an adorable photo with Virat Kohli hours after RCB won the match. In the photo the couple have the IPL trophy between them, as they both hold it. Anushka can be seen planting a kiss on Virat’s forehead as the cricketer beams joyfully.

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Anushka captioned the post with peace sign, red heart and folded hands emoticons, a reflection that this was a moment that could barely be described in words.

Reacting to the sweet picture, a fan commented, “Through every high and low, she was there.” Another said, “You are the lucky charm.” A comment read, “Picture of the day.” “Anushka kissing the real trophy!” read a comment. The post got a million likes within a few minutes.

Anushka celebrates RCB victory

On Sunday evening, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans in a largely one-sided final at Ahmedabad. Virat, 37, was the top scorer in his side, and RCB successfully chased runs. Virat took home the Player of the Match award. Several videos and photos of Anushka celebrating RCB's victory have surfaced online, and fans can't stop gushing over them. In one of the clips, Anushka is seen erupting in joy as Virat Kohli sealed match with winning six. She also took to Instagram and shared a picture of Virat flaunting a T-shirt that read, "One time felt nice, we did it twice."

About Anushka and Virat