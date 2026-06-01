/Flying kisses, victory dances and more: Anushka Sharma's IPL final moments go viral | Watch

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic IPL 2026 triumph, Anushka Sharma also grabbed attention on social media for her "proud wife" moment. She shared a touching post on social media dedicated to her husband, Virat Kohli, who once again was a key player in the franchise's championship-winning season.

Anushka's social media post

Anushka posted a photo of Virat from behind after RCB's five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the final at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, wearing a T-shirt that read, “One felt nice, you did it twice.”

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Anushka Sharma's social media story Photograph: (Instagram)

The actress was keenly watching the match from the stands throughout Virat’s batting innings. Cameras captured her reactions as she stayed focused on each delivery before celebrating ecstatically when Virat hit the winning runs.

Anushka joins the celebrations post the match

There were celebrations on the ground post the game. Kohli and Anushka can be seen in the RCB shared videos having a great time together in the celebrations, dancing with the players and family.

One widely circulated clip also featured Virat sharing the spotlight with former RCB player and batting coach Dinesh Karthik.

Anushka later also surprised fans by sharing an unseen photograph from the celebrations. The image featured Virat alongside Karthik, offering supporters a glimpse into the team's post-match festivities.

About Anushka Sharma

Anushka, who made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008 opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has done several successful films, including Band Baaja Baaraat, PK, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sultan, and Sanju. She was also working for Chakda 'Xpress in 2022, which was based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. But as per reports, the film may be shelved.