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Birthday special: From Band Baaja Baarat to PK: Top 7 movies of Anushka Sharma you must watch on Netflix, Prime and other OTT

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Apr 30, 2026, 21:23 IST | Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 21:23 IST

Anushka Sharma turns 38 on May 1. The actress, who rose to prominence and established herself as one of Bollywood's leading stars, has appeared in several must-watch films that are worth revisiting on her birthday.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma!
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(Photograph: Instagram)

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma!

Anushka Sharma is a former Indian actress who has achieved immense popularity and love with her portrayal of a wide range of roles in several projects like Band Baaja Baarat, Sultan, PK, and many more. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at a few of her best movies that are must-watch if you haven't.

Band Baaja Baarat
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(Photograph: X)

Band Baaja Baarat

Where to watch: Netflix

Remember Bittoo and Shruti, the wedding planners. The characters were played by Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, respectively. The movie explores their journey from college grads to executing a wedding planning enterprise called Shaadi Mubarak. However, their professional relationship gets jeopardised when Shruti falls in love with Bittoo.

PK
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

PK

Where to watch: Netflix

Rajkumar Hirani's comedy sci-fi film features Sharma as Jagat Janani Sahni, also known as Jaggu. She depicts the portrayal of a true friend to an innocent alien named PK (Aamir Khan) who lands on Earth but loses his communication device.

NH10
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(Photograph: X)

NH10

Where to watch: ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video

Anushka Sharma plays the role of Meera, the wife of Arjun (Neil Bhoopalam). To celebrate Meera's birthday, the couple embarks on a road trip, which later becomes a horrific night as the two get entangled in a rage with the goon, Satbir (Darshan Kumar).

Dil Dhadakne Do
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(Photograph: X)

Dil Dhadakne Do

Where to watch: Apple TV

Anushka Sharma plays the role of Farah Ali, the love interest of Kabir Mehra (Ranveer Singh). The star-studded family drama centres on the Mehra family, who planned a cruise vacation to celebrate the occasion of Kamal and Neelam's 30th anniversary. However, the journey trapped them into several family chores, which made them learn many life lessons and change for the better.

Pari
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Pari

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The horror film revolves around a woman named Rukhsana (Anushka Sharma) who exists somewhere between worlds and is dangerous and desperate in the most uncomfortable way. The film is considered Sharma's last film before entering a new phase by marrying the renowned cricketer Virat Kohli.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie follows three characters, Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), and Saba (Aishwarya Rai). It continues with Alizeh, an independent woman who tries to recover from a breakup and form an incredible bond with Ayan.

Sultan
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Sultan

Where to watch: Netflix

In Ali Abbas Zafar’s film, Anushka Sharma stars as Aarfa opposite Salman Khan as Sultan Ali Khan. This sports drama follows the journey from being a small-town kite catcher to a renowned wrestler. Tragedy strikes when Aarfa and Sultan’s son dies because they are unable to find a sufficient amount of his rare blood type.

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