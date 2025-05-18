Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia

Indian actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are doing good films, making good name for themselves and have now made it to the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List. She is one of the only four Indian featured in the entertainment category this year. She recently also made history as she became the ambassador of fashion house Chanel. She is Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador.

Ananya started off on a good note. With more than 25 million followers on Instagram, and some good films to her credit, Ananya has slowly built her career. Her films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), CTRL (2024), Call Me Bae (2024) and Kesari 2 (2025) have not only done good business but also earned her a credible name in the industry.

Joining her on the Forbes list is actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his roles in acclaimed projects such as legendary Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds (2017), Dhadak (2018), Phone Bhoot (2022), and Pippa (2023). He was recently seen in The Royals. He also made his Hollywood debut earlier last year with The Perfect Couple.

Ishaan and Ananya have previously co-starred in Khaali Peeli (2020).

Also featured on the list are filmmaker Sulagna Chatterjee who is recognised for her work on Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq and Jio Studios’ Code M. Also featuring on the list is singer-songwriter Anuv Jain.