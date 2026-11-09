/Amitabh Bachchan shares health update after missing KBC shoot, apologises to fans: 'Experiencing discomfort'

Amitabh Bachchan sparked concern after missing the shoot of his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently. The veteran has now shared a personal update about his health in a new blog post. Bachchan has revealed he has been experiencing discomfort in his hand and even apologised for the delay in responding to letters from his well-wishers.

‘Experiencing some discomfort in the hand’

In his blog post, Bachchan wrote, “I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters.”

The actor then explained that replies to his fans were taking longer than expected, as he wanted to write back to everyone himself but has been struggling with some discomfort in the hand he uses for writing.

"I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise," added Bachchan.

The actor added that he realised he has been apologising often lately, admitting that circumstances have made it difficult to avoid doing so. The actor went on to share his thoughts on forgiveness and how people choose to deal with hurt.

"But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled," wrote the megastar.

Bachchan further questioned whether it was better to hold on to resentment or choose happiness and peace.

"So, happiness or resentment - that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting? Many people find satisfaction in holding on to hurt, while others find it in contentment. Diversity in life is the mystery of life itself. And mysteries, too, can be profound, unique and shaped by circumstances," he concluded.