/Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-actor Priyanshu Kshatriya murdered; friend arrested



Actor Priyanshu, who played the role of Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri in Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund, was allegedly murdered on Wed(Oct 8) in the Jaripatka area of Nagpur.

Priyanshu's friend, Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, has been arrested. As per the reports, Priyanshu was allegedly murdered by his friend in an intoxicated state.

In a shocking turn of events, Priyanshu was allegedly murdered by his friends in the early hours of Wednesday. It has been said that the crime took place following a drunken brawl. The young actor was found injured at around 3 AM on Wednesday. Locals found Chhetri lying half-naked in serious condition, bound with plastic wires. He was taken to Mayo Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Priyanshu's friend, Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu, has been detained by the police.

Talking to The Indian Express, Police officer, Arun Kshirsagar, Jaripatka, said, “No arrests have been made so far. However, we have detained Kshatriya’s friend Dhruv Sahu, with whom he was last spotted on Tuesday night. We are trying to find out the intention behind this murder. An investigation is underway.”

As per the reports, in the early hours of Wednesday, Sahu and Chhetri went to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for drinks. As per early investigation, Chhetri allegedly threatened Sahu during an argument.

“Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon”, the official added. The accused has been arrested. Both Chhetri and Sahu had criminal backgrounds with numerous cases against them. Investigation is underway.