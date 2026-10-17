/Ajay Devgn's team responds after BMC demolishes parts of Mumbai property

Ajay Devgn was in the news recently as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished some parts of his property in Mumbai’s Juhu area for alleged construction violations.

Now, the actor's team has clarified that the property is not his residence but a separate unit that has been rented out.

Ajay Devgn's team issues clarification

Following the civic body's action, Ajay Devgn's office issued a statement that read, "We would like to clarify that the property in question is not Ajay Devgn’s residence, but a separate property that has been rented out."

It further read, "We have applied to the BMC for the requisite permissions in respect of one of our properties and are duly complying with all applicable BMC rules, regulations and guidelines. The necessary changes, alterations and modifications, as required by the BMC, have been carried out."

Why did BMC demolish parts of the property?

According to reports, the civic body had issued a notice on September 10, 2026, asking those responsible for the construction to stop the work and submit the relevant documents and approvals.

The work allegedly involved several modifications, including changes to the interiors, installation of partition walls and windows and other construction activities without the necessary permissions as per BMC.

However, the corporation later demolished sections of the property, alleging that work had continued despite its earlier order.

The notice was issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, which empowers the civic body to stop construction in certain cases.

The action relates to alleged breaches of building regulations at the Juhu property. Devgn's office, meanwhile, has maintained that the required changes have been made in accordance with the civic body's directions.

About Drishyam 3

On the work front, the actor has been receiving praise for his recently released film Drishyam 3. Said to be the third and final instalment of the crime thriller series, it released on October 2. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide.

An excerpt from WION's review of the film reads, "While the first two parts had the story divided perfectly among the characters, here all the focus has shifted to Vijay and how and where he hid Sam's skeleton. With not much serious dialogue-baazi (most was done by Jaideep), this movie moves ahead with its expressions, story and actors. The first half of the movie establishes the plot with its omniscient tone, but midway through the movie it does feel a little stretched. The courtroom part is brief and works in favour of the plot. I don't want to talk about the climax, as it should be left to be enjoyed in cinemas."