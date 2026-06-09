/Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 new release date: Why did the makers prepone the film?

The madness is about to double. After a long wait, the makers of Dhamaal 4 have finally unveiled the film's first look with character posters featuring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Mishra, confirming that the movie will arrive in cinemas earlier than expected.

Beyond Ajay Devgn, Dhamaal 4 is set to be one of the year's most star-packed films. The ensemble cast includes Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 new release date: Why have makers preponed the movie?

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On Tuesday, the makers dropped the character posters and announced that the film will now release in cinemas on July 10. It was earlier slated for July 17 but has been preponed by a week.

The star-studded comedy faced reshuffling of its release date due to several major films scheduled in the same month. Earlier, the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Sharvari, was originally slated for July 17.

It was first moved up to July 10, then again to July 3. With that slot open, the makers of Dhamaal 4 decided to prepone their release to claim July 10.June and July are packed with back-to-back big releases. Starting June 2, Cocktail 2 is set to release on June 19, followed by Welcome to the Jungle on June 26, Alpha on July 3, and Dhamaal 4 on July 10.Dhamaal 4 poster released.

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Dhamaal: One of most-loved comedy franchsie

Like the three previous films, Dhamaal 4 is also set to be a comic ride. The first installment, Dhamaal, released in 2007 and featured Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Sanjay Dutt, and Ashish Chaudhary.

The film quickly earned cult status. Its sequel, Double Dhamaal, returned in 2011 with new additions Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat joining the core cast.In 2019, the third installment, Total Dhamaal, saw Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt step away. Ajay Devgn returned alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta, and Boman Irani.