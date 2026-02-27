Accused movie review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta headline a gripping thriller that only skims the surface of #MeToo

At the onset, filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap’s latest film Accused, featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta as a queer couple in London, feels like a smart thriller that attempts to tell a strikingly new story. Sexual harassment at work and power dynamics in a marriage where both partners are ambitious are tropes well known. Urban romances mostly revolve around two individuals attempting to strike a balance between romance and the regular humdrum of life. However, Kashyap’s film Accused takes the familiar trope but gives it a unique twist. It has a queer couple in focus, with one of them dealing with charges of sexually harassing colleagues at her workplace. Strikingly new plot for Bollywood for sure.

Propelled by great performances by Konkana Sen Sharma, Pratibha Rannta and the rest of the cast and taught screenplay, Accused had me hooked from the first scene itself. But the film is not devoid of flaws.

Plot of Accussed

Konkona Sen Sharma plays Dr Geetika Sen, a top gynaecologist at a city hospital in London. Married to child specialist Dr Meera (Rannta) Sen is on the verge of being promoted to the position of Dead in the hospital. The couple are also aiming to adopt a baby together. Life seems perfect for Geetika and Meera until an anonymous complaint lands in the hospital’s mailbox,accusing Dr Sen of sexual harassment.

Complaints against Geetika aren’t new, we are told. Because of her bossy and authoritarian nature, Geetika’s behaviour has often been reported to the management. However, as complaints of sexual harassment keep mounting, cracks appear in Geetika and Mira’s marriage. While Mira gets suspicious of Geetika, the senior doctor who has always been in charge of things, suddenly finds her control over things slipping away.

It doesn’t help that the hospital board hires former journalist Bhargav (Mashhoor Amrohi) to investigate the case . Basheer comes with a bag full of prejudices and is almost convinced that Geetika is guilty. But has she really committed the crimes? Will the board’s verdict change her relationship with Mira?

What works and what doesn’t

The premise of the film felt promising right when the first trailer dropped. We don’t get to see a story of a queer couple grappling with a crisis like #MeToo, where no man is involved, where the predator is a woman, as is the victim. The plot of Accussed felt refreshing and different. Written by Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani, the film begins as a sharp tale about predatory behaviour by top bosses at work place. In most cases, it is assumed that it's a man who is at fault, but in this case, it's a queer woman who is on the dock.

Konkona Sen Sharma, as Dr Geetika Sen, is fantastic. A woman who is powerful and always in control finds herself in a complex situation, and instead of lying low as is directed to her, goes out more aggressively to prove her innocence, making her so-called ‘victims’ more uncomfortable. Konkona plays the complex character to the hilt, making you realise how predators and people in authority function espcially when they know they have the power to make or break a career.

Complimenting Konkona in every frame is actress Pratibha Rannta. Last seen in Laapataa Ladies, Ranta plays a more compassionate, younger and more emotional partner to Konkona’s Geetika. Someone who is willing to see the good in her partner even when the world is telling her otherwise.

Some of the best scenes involve Konkona and Pratibha- both complementing each other well on screen, playing their parts with conviction. Their scenes as a couple, first trying to fight the crisis together and slowly drifting apart and accusing each other, come out naturally. Geetika gaslights and escapes tough conversations, and Meera doubts herself as her love and loyalty are put to the test.

While the film begins on a sharp, compelling note, the second act of the film lets down. It tackles #MeToo only at the surface level, and when it approaches the thriller route, the story loses steam. The climax is underwhelming, and the film ultimately steers past #MeToo and only talks about abuse of power.

Final Verdict

It could have been a great film that steers clear of stereotypes. With a great premise and solid performances from Konkona, Pratibha and other supporting actors- Accussed stands out mostly but it crumbles in the second half due to its attempt at oversimplifying complex issues.

Nevertheless, Accused is still refreshingly new and worth your time.