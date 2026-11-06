/Abhishek-Aishwarya's hand-in-hand entry and blushing smiles steal the spotlight at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the entire show at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party.

That time of the year is back; Diwali is here, and as always, our celebrities have started hosting Diwali parties, and A-listers have started stepping out to attend them. This year's first big one is by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who every year hosts a grand Diwali party, and like always, it was a star-studded affair.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were all smiles at Malhotra's party

Held on November 5 at his residence in Mumbai, the party saw Bollywood's biggest names turn up in their festive best, whether it was Parineeti Chopra with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and several others.

But it was Abhishek and Aishwarya who grabbed all the attention. The couple, who became victims of numerous rumours saying they are heading for divorce, once again put all the rumours aside. This appearance was surely one of their most loved-up appearances, when the couple came out holding each other's hands, leaving many saying aww.

Several photos and videos of the couple have taken the internet by storm. The two were seen sharing sweet moments as they posed for the paps.

For the night, the couple were dressed in a red and black outfit. For the night, Aishwarya looked stunning in a vibrant red saree with an elaborate golden zari border and a heavily sequined pallu, paired with a necklace, red lipstick, and soft wavy hair. Complimenting her wife in the best outfit, Abhishek wore a textured ethnic sherwani with black trousers.

The Guru actors have been facing a lot of rumours for years, and they continue to shut down those rumours, each in their own way. While Abhishek has indirectly addressed them in interviews, Aishwarya has done it with her actions. Most recently, she did it through her Cannes look in 2025, when she sported red vermillion. sindoor, in the partition of her hair.