/Aap Jaisa Koi: When and where to watch R Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh's romantic drama

R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are all set to be seen together for the first time in a romantic drama titled Aap Jaisa Koi. Know when and where can you watch the film.

Makers drop details of Aap Jaisa Koi, fans React

Streaming giant Netflix took to its Instagram handle and shared the poster of Fatima Sana Shaikh and R. Madhavan looking at each other and smiling. Along with the poster, the caption read, "This romcom has been waiting for Aap Jaisa Koi. Watch Madhavan and Fatima find love in Aap Jaisa Koi, out on July 11, only on Netflix".

Soon, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, "Very excited for OTT". Another user wrote, "Madhavanji is a fantastic actor. Can't miss any of his movies. Eagerly waiting for this one". "It would be nicer if this becomes a web series", wrote the third user.

As per Netflix, Aap Jaisa Koi will showcase the story of Shrirenu's life by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, and sweet but shadowed by patriarchy. Shrirenu lives by tradition. Madhu lives unapologetically. When their paths cross, a tender romance unfolds — awkward, and sweet but shadowed by patriarchy. Its teaser was unveiled in February this year.

About R.Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

R Madhavan was recently seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, it is the sequel to the historical action film Kesari, which was released in 2019. The sequel also features Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Neill among others.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Sam Bahadur, in which she played the role of Indira Gandhi. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film features Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, and Edward Sonnenblick among others.

She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's directorial Metro...In Dino. Sequel to Basu's Life...In Metro (2007), the film will also star Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher among others. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 4, 2025.